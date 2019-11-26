Mike D. Hammerel, 57, lost his battle with cancer peacefully in his home in Broken Arrow, OK on Nov. 19, 2019. Michael was originally from Red Lodge. Michael loved life. His everyday goal was to make someone smile. He loved his kids, his life partner, his motorcycle and his music.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother Mary Sue LaMere, his father James Roger Blotsky and two of his children Paul Hammerel and Ayla Hammerel.
He is survived by his son Michael P. Hammerel, his life partner Bernie Leichner, his step children Bobbie, Derrick and Doug Leichner, his two sisters, their husbands and children. Mary Jo & Allan Golder and their two sons. Jamie Kay and Richard Kimball and their son and three daughters.
There will be a celebration of life in Ralston, WY on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 697 Main St. at 6 p.m.
