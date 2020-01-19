{{featured_button_text}}

Mikel Peterson, 35, was tragically killed on Jan. 11, 2020. Smith West Funeral Chapel, 304 34th St W. has been entrusted with arrangements on Jan. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment immediately following at Laurel Cemetery. For full obituary or to offer condolences please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

