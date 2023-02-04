Mikkel Palmer Lokken, 81, of Billings, Montana, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 28, 2022.
Mikkel was born on July 20, 1941 to parents Oliver Guneliuss and Thelma Loretta Westad Lokken. He was raised in Henning, Minnesota where he graduated in 1959 from Henning High School. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Korea.
On May 14, 1961, Mikkel married LaVerne Heschke and together they had three sons: Greg, Brad and Chad.
Mikkel married Linda Brink Carroll on November 29, 1989 and proudly took on the role as a father figure to Kristie and Lisa who shared many great adventures and memories with Mikkel.
Mikkel worked for over 30 years as an electrician in both Minnesota and Montana, where he proudly installed street lighting in Billings and runway lighting in many cities throughout Montana. His last job was installing runway lighting at Billings Logan International Airport. Just before passing he received his 50-year pin from his local union 532, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He enjoyed fishing, but even more so, loved hunting. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and most of the time could be found sporting their gear whether it be a shirt, his cap, or his beloved Minnesota Vikings coat. Mikkel had beautiful blue Norwegian eyes that sparkled, the sweetest smile, and was a lover of sweets – often times, having two or three desserts after dinner. He was a gentle soul and loved by so many. He will be greatly missed.
Mikkel was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Duane and sister Arley Anderson. He is survived by his wife Linda, step-daughters Kristie Starr (Brian) and Lisa Fladmo (Amy), and sons Greg Lokken (Julie), Brad Lokken (Ricki), and Chad Lokken (Shannon), grandchildren: Alexandra, Brittany (Alex), Patrick (Erin), Lacey (Ethan), Cody (Taylor), Austin, Camille, Dylan (Katrina), and Irie, and six great-grandchildren.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.