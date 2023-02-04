Mikkel worked for over 30 years as an electrician in both Minnesota and Montana, where he proudly installed street lighting in Billings and runway lighting in many cities throughout Montana. His last job was installing runway lighting at Billings Logan International Airport. Just before passing he received his 50-year pin from his local union 532, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He enjoyed fishing, but even more so, loved hunting. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and most of the time could be found sporting their gear whether it be a shirt, his cap, or his beloved Minnesota Vikings coat. Mikkel had beautiful blue Norwegian eyes that sparkled, the sweetest smile, and was a lover of sweets – often times, having two or three desserts after dinner. He was a gentle soul and loved by so many. He will be greatly missed.