Mildred E. Flanagan Raines, 97, passed away Jan. 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband John. She is survived by her brother Paul (Teresa) Flanagan, sister Louise (Dan) Bazzanella, Sons Charles, David (Neva) and grandson Jeff.

Cremation has taken place and services will be at a later date.

