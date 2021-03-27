Mildred Fern (Lyle) Sayler passed away peacefully Feb. 27, 2021. She was born in Fromberg, Montana on September 30, 1924.

Mildred was married to Ruban Sayler in 1943 and they had one son, Lyle. Aunt ‘Mickie' enjoyed weekend fishing trips with her husband, cooking up a storm for family dinners, travel, gardening and sewing. She was a faithful member of the Methodist Church and enjoyed many years of volunteering at Deaconess Hospital (Billings Clinic).

She was preceded in death by her husband and son and is survived by many nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.

The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at St. John's Lutheran Home for their care of our Aunt. They kept her well and healthy through COVID including some very creative ways for us to see and talk to her in ‘the huts' or Zoom meetings.