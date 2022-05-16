 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mildred Green Boothe

Memorial for Mildred Green Boothe (1/29/27 - 2/14/2022), long time resident of Malta and later Billings, will take place on June 1.

Interment in same location as beloved husband, Lynn Boothe, at 9 a.m. at National Veterans Cemetery in Laurel. Memorial Service and luncheon at 11 a.m., Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St W, Billings. Open ended reception to follow.

All relatives and friends of Mildred welcome to attend any or all of these events.

