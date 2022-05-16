 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mildred Harmala Alt Swanson

Mildred Harmala Alt Swanson

Mildred Harmala Alt Swanson, 94, died May 14 in Roundup.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 20th at First United Methodist Church of Roundup. Burial will follow at Roundup Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the familyat wierfuneralhome.com.

