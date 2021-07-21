Mildred Helmerichs Schanz

Mildred Helmerichs Schanz of Ryegate passed away on July 8, 2021 at home in her sleep.

Millie was born to Ben and Sylvia (Lord) Helmerichs on May 19, 1927 at the farm house in the Big Coulee. She graduated as class valedictorian in 1944 and married Ralph Schanz on May 19, 1944 (it was his birthday as well).

Millie and Ralph continued to farm in the Big Coulee until 1976 when her son Larry took over the farming operation. Millie and Ralph moved into Ryegate and continued to help on the farm for many years while enjoying their retirement.

Millie and Ralph moved to Billings in 1997 to be near family.

After Ralph passed away in 2000, Millie met Charles Haggerton. They shared many road trip adventures across the U.S., and played the piano together for years.

Millie was preceded in death by her son Larry and son-in-law Jim McCombs. She is survived by Charles Haggerton, her daughters Judy (Don) of Gaston, OR, Sandy of Billings, daughter-in-law Joy Schanz of Ryegate, her grandchildren Kim (Ryan) Murray, Jeff (Marti) Schanz, Dan (Katie) Olson, Janelle (Dan) Beulter, Steven Olson, Renee (Corey) Kingsland, and Stacey McCombs, as well as eight great grandchildren.