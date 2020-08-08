Mildred Jean Lehman, age 89, died peacefully surrounded by her family at home on June 18, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1931, in Billings, Montana, to her parents Reinholt and Elizabeth Walker. Mildred married Ralph Clark in 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio, then moved back to Billings. She met the love of her life, Robert Lehman, they married in 1968. Mildred and Robert moved to Oregon City, Oregon in 1969.
She had a successful career as a bookkeeper for a variety of companies. She was an Avon Representative for over 25 years. She eceived her Associate's Degree in Horticulture at Clackamas Community College and started a small nursery at their home in Oregon City. Mildred belonged to Zion Lutheran Church in Oregon City. She was a longtime member of the Oregon Association Family and Community Education- FCE, Oregon Pacific Odd Fellows, and Oregon City Elks Lodge Women's Auxiliary. She held many offices in each group. She enjoyed staying busy and visiting with her many friends. She had such a spark of humor and great smile that she was a joy to be around. She loved planning family events and spending lots of time with her loved ones.
Mildred is survived by her husband of 52 years Robert, Oregon City, Oregon; sister Edna Sides; daughters Gail Petitt (Gary), Sharon Wilson (Floyd), Coleen Dotson, Gail Hudson (Fred); sons Guy Lehman (Heather), Robert Lehman (Lynn); 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Reinholt and Elizabeth Walker; beloved sons Gary Clark, Mark Clark; daughter Jean Marie; and brothers Tom and Melvin Walker.
The family would love to thank the Seasons Hospice for their loving care they provided. All memorial donations may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church, 720 Jefferson St., Oregon City, OR 97045. A funeral service was held at Beavercreek Memorial Cemetery on July 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. followed by a lunch reception.
