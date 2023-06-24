Jean Campbell passed away peacefully at Highgate Senior Living on June 15, 2023, one day after her 93rd birthday. She died as she lived: in the presence of love and comfort of family and friends.

Jean was born in Forsyth on June 14, 1930, to A.A. "Pete" and Henrietta Peters. She was grateful for a wonderful childhood, which she shared with her beloved brother A.A. "Pete Jr." in Lovell, Wyoming. After graduating from high school, Jean attended the University of Wyoming, where she met, chased and caught Dick Campbell, the quarterback of the UW Cowboys football team. Jean and Dick were married in the Bighorn Mountains on Aug. 20, 1949.

Jean proudly wore the brown and gold colors of the Wyoming Cowboys and, if there was a sporting event involving the Cowboys, she would either be in attendance or listening to the event on the radio. Go Pokes. After college, the couple became a family with the birth of son Dennis. A move to Billings and, soon after, son Ty was born. Even though she was a young wife and mother, Jean demonstrated amazing strength when both Dick and Denny were diagnosed with polio in 1954.

After surviving polio, Dick's job led to frequent absences, leaving Jean in charge of the home and the "wild ones." As Denny and Ty became involved in sports, Jean became their biggest fan. A sister joined the group when Kim was born in 1962. Jean again showed amazing strength when Kim and her husband Kelly died in a tragic motorcycle accident in 1993.

In addition to being a full-time homemaker, Jean found time for many wonderful friendships and activities: bridge club, water ballet, golf, knitting, art and crafts, snowmobiling, singing in the Methodist choir (and Denny's wedding reception) and of course Wyoming football. Camping and golfing and swimming at Yellowstone Country Club led to many fun-filled days. Dick loved to entertain and Jean loved to cook! We especially loved her biscuits and pies, which made up for sometimes being referred to as "Squeeky clean mean Jean."

Dick and Jean also loved to vacation with friends and family in the "Islands." Hawaii and the Virgin Islands were favorites, especially St. Martin. Jean loved the water and the sun, but most of all, she loved Story, Wyoming. Story was her favorite place on earth. Jean and Dick removed the old cabin on the Campbell property and with the help of son Ty, built their dream home. They moved to Story, where Jean delighted in entertaining family and friends. Jean also enjoyed feeding and watching the wildlife, and loved animals, especially the many family dogs.

Jean cherished time spent with family, and she loved holding the babies. Holidays were always very special thanks to Jean's love and her cooking. She is survived by and will be missed by her sons Dennis (Sue) and Ty (Carolyn); granddaughter Caitlin (Matt Burgess) and grandson Cody; great-grandsons Croix Campbell and Aiden and Tristan Burgess. Jean is also survived by her very dear friend, Bev Hayward; as well as many nieces and nephews who were wonderful. Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dick; daughter Kim and son-in-law Kelly Christiansen; parents Pete and Henrietta Peters; brother and sister-in-law Pete and Helen Peters; as well as Dick's siblings Edna, Bud, Carol, and Dorothy.

To the great-grandsons, she was "The Great Jean" and to the rest of us, she was a wonderful mom, mother-in-law, grandma and friend. We were blessed to have her in our lives and will share "Jeanisms" the rest of our lives.

Per Jean's request, there will be a private family celebration in the fall. Her ashes will join Dick's and Kim's on the old Campbell homesite in Story.

If you desire, memorials can be made to the University of Wyoming Cowboy Joe Club, located at 1000 E. University Ave., Suite 3414, Laramie, WY 82071; or a charity of your choice.

We also thank the many kind staff at Highgate Senior Living who befriended and cared for Jean the last two years.

Rest in peace, Mom. Job well done.