Mildred Joy (Cameron) Sebring

Mildred (Milli) Sebring of Bend, Oregon, formerly of Billings, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, at The Caring Homes of Bend. The family formally thanks The Caring Homes of Bend and Hospice for their unlimited compassion, understanding, and kindness at every turn for our mother.

Milli was born on July 26, 1929, in Malta, Montana, the daughter of Nile and Rhoda (Miller) Cameron. Her father pre-deceased her prior to her birth. She was raised and educated at Red Top in Bloomfield, and then, during high school years, at Dawson County High School in Glendive. Milli was united in marriage to John Kendall Sebring on November 6, 1953, in Spokane, Washington. They were married for 56 years before Ken passed away in 2010. Growing up in the eastern plains of Montana during the depression era, and in the context of a Mennonite way of looking at the world, would shape Milli into a woman who was loving, caring, artistic, fiercely independent, and blessed with a unique sense of humor. All these traits came to play in the creation of a home and family filled with care and joy.