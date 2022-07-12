Mildred Joy (Cameron) Sebring

Mildred (Milli) Sebring of Bend, Oregon, formerly of Billings, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, at The Caring Homes of Bend. The family formally thanks The Caring Homes of Bend and Hospice for their unlimited compassion, understanding, and kindness at every turn for our mother.
Milli was born on July 26, 1929, in Malta, Montana, the daughter of Nile and Rhoda (Miller) Cameron. Her father pre-deceased her prior to her birth. She was raised and educated at Red Top in Bloomfield, and then, during high school years, at Dawson County High School in Glendive. Milli was united in marriage to John Kendall Sebring on November 6, 1953, in Spokane, Washington. They were married for 56 years before Ken passed away in 2010. Growing up in the eastern plains of Montana during the depression era, and in the context of a Mennonite way of looking at the world, would shape Milli into a woman who was loving, caring, artistic, fiercely independent, and blessed with a unique sense of humor. All these traits came to play in the creation of a home and family filled with care and joy.
Milli enjoyed baking, gardening, golfing, painting (watercolors mostly), taking walks, listening to Meadowlarks, and, in the early morning hours, waiting for the deer to come up from the creek and eat the neighbor's apples. Milli also enjoyed travel which would include painting classes in Europe, Australia, and Vietnam.
Milli was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Kendall Sebring; brother, Nile Cameron; and son-in-law, Bradford Blunt.
Survivors include son, William Sebring and his wife, Harriet of Schiedam, The Netherlands; daughter, Jill Sebring of Bend, Oregon; grandchildren: Jonathan Blunt (Leanna Blunt) of Brentwood, California, Geneva Blunt (Max Davidson) of Bend, Oregon, Gillian Sobolic (Matus Sobolic) of Spring, Texas, Katherine Sebring, Van Sebring, and Claire Sebring of Schiedam, The Netherlands; and great-granddaughter, Aila Blunt, of Brentwood, California.
