Mildred “Kay” Angstman, 87, of Missoula, Montana, formerly of Billings, Montana, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Missoula.

Kay was born on July 22, 1934 in Ekalaka, Montana to Clyde and Elma Sandon. Home was the D4 ranch in southeastern Montana. Mom learned to cook from scratch on the working ranch from her mother. Apparently, her time in the fields had been limited after she drove the hay rake over the creek bank (at about age 12, if her recollection was correct). Mom's pies, cookies and preserves will remain family favorites for generations. She was frugal with “things”, never throwing anything away that could be reused or repurposed.

While Mom was attending the University of Montana, she met the love of her life, James “Burt” Angstman. They married June 30, 1954. They made their home and raised their children in Billings, before relocating to Missoula in 2013 to be near family.

Kay was an avid antique collector. She loved going to garage and estate sales to try to find those hidden gems. Kay and Burt loved to travel. They spent several winters down in Sebring, Florida. In later years, they found a love for Native American jewelry. They traveled to New Mexico often to meet the artists and buy their jewelry. They made lots of great friends along the way. They sold at craft shows all over the west.

Mom loved her family above all else. She and Burt traveled all over the west to Barry and Sherry, and then their grandchildren's various sporting events and activities. Kay loved to cook for her family. Some favorites were her pot roasts, French toast, raspberry jam, almond roca and especially her gingersnap cookies. Kay was a true caregiver and nurturer and the most important thing in her life was taking care of her family.

Kay is survived by two children: Barry (Cathy) Angstman of Salt Lake City and Sherry (Mike) Murphy of Missoula; five grandchildren Christine (Nick) Layman, James (Mele) Angstman, Lauren (fiancé Aaron Kuburich) Murphy, Matt Murphy and Erin Murphy; three great-grandchildren: Cortland, Carter and Colin Angstman; and two nieces Linda (David Theurer) Johnston and Carma Plambeck.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James “Burt” Angstman; parents Clyde and Elma Sandon; and sister Donna Jean (Forrest) Johnston.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Footsteps Memory Care at The Springs Missoula for the loving care they showed Mom during her last years. We are forever grateful.

A time of gathering and memories will take place 9:30am, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at The Garden City Funeral Home, a committal at the Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery in Missoula will follow.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to: Alzheimer's Association, Montana Chapter

3010 11th Ave N, Billings MT 59101

The family is being served by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula, Montana.