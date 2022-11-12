Mildred (Mitzi) Vorachek was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher, mentor and friend.

Mitzi was born on May 5, 1944, in Havre, Montana to Josephine and Vernon Fredlund. A life-long educator and advocate, her work centered on women's rights, access to healthcare, and domestic violence prevention and intervention.

She died at M.D. Anderson hospital in Houston, Texas on October 25, with her husband and daughters at her side.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 18th at Montana Wildflower Lodge, 7461 US HWY 22, Red Lodge. Burial in the Bearcreek Cemetery will follow this summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, Red Lodge. https://dsvsmontana.org/donate/.

Full obituary is available at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.