Mildred Rom Klem

On May 23, Mildred Marie Klem, known to most as Millie, passed away peacefully with family by her side at St. Vincent's hospital after a valiant fight from lung disease. The eldest of three children, she was born to Wally Valentine Rom and Alice Elizabeth Trinaystich on September 6, 1930, in Red Lodge, Montana. She attended Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Carbon County High School. She was a part of the Eagles Drill Team and graduated on May 20, 1948.

Millie was introduced to Ray Wesley Klem through a blind date. The story has it he proposed to her on their first date, even after he stood her up on their first dating attempt due to circumstances beyond his control. It was true love from the very start and Ray loved her every day since they met until his passing in 2012. They married in Pasco, Washington on April 9, 1954, and had three children, Ronald (Ron) born 1955, Robert (Bobby) born 1956 and Rebecca (Becky) born 1961.

In her lifetime Millie worked as a Secretary/Stenographer, an Orders Clerk at Camp Hanford, and a Classified Custodian at White Sands Missile Range, but her longest profession was wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an avid reader, often reading several books at one time. She was gifted at and loved crocheting, needlework, knitting, stained glass, crafting and baking. Her decorated cakes and cookies were delicious. Her secret frosting recipe lives with her daughter, Becky, who has continued with the baking legacy. Her cooking, well that was another story. Having even burnt boiled eggs, she had a sign in her kitchen that said, "Where There's Smoke There's Dinner".

Ray and Mildred lived in Pasco and Kennewick, Washington; El Paso, Texas; Hanau, Germany; Red Lodge, Montana; and finally settled in Billings, Montana after Ray's retirement from the Army. She was a member of the Red Lodge VFW, helped with the Cub Scouts in El Paso and was an Assistant Leader for the Girl Scouts in Billings.

Millie had a strong faith and believed in the miracles of Saint Bernadette from Lourdes France (her patron saint) and loved the Catholic Church. She believed strongly in joining in heaven all those who preceded her in death: her grandparents Mary Kruzich Rom and Tony Rom, parents Wally Rom and Alice Rom Mallin, stepfather Richard Mallin, husband Ray Klem, son Ron Klem, granddaughter Elizabeth Klem, and brothers James (Jimmy) Rom and Richard (Zeke) Rom.

She is survived by her children Bob (Mary Lou) Klem, Becky (Greg) Meisenheimer, daughter-in-law who she loved as a daughter, Sharon Klem; grandchildren Johnathan (Casey) Klem, Allyson (Zach) Gross, Stephen (Samantha) Klem, Jacey Klem, Kyle (Alexis) Klem, Tyler Meisenheimer, Matthew (Kali) Meisenheimer; great-grandchildren, Ben, Emerson, Adam, Charlotte, Olivia, and Abby; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be June 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Smith West Funeral Chapel. Memorial service will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on June 9, 10 a.m. with an internment at Red Lodge Cemetery at 2 p.m. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting smithfuneralchapels.com.