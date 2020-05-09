Mildred 'Tootie' Greene

Tootie, 91, passed away peacefully April 28, 2020, at the Billings Clinic. She was born in Pease Bottom at Myers, Montana, to Mary (Criswell) and Joseph Bettle. She married Ramon Greene on December 7, 1948.
Growing up she worked hard on the family ranch and excelled in school. Upon graduation (Valedictorian), she used the 4-H savings and a scholarship to attend MSC Nursing School. She became a licensed R.N. and later added an advanced ARC first aid instructor certificate.
All of this training & her can-do attitude came to fruition in the Madison Canyon earthquake of 1959. Her abilities aided many survivors at the Rock Creek Campground. It was one of her proudest moments. Along the way, she helped raise the 10th Ave. neighborhood, became a 'green thumb' extraordinaire, ran the no charge 'Greene Family Hostel' for family and friends, and did fantastic quilling. Tootie had a huge heart and a penchant for telling it like it is. ‘Don't ask the question if you can't handle the answer.'
Preceding her in passing: Jim and Bill (Brothers), Luella (Sister), Ray (Love of her life husband), Dean Spencer (Extended family), and Smokey & Fritz (Beloved cats).
Survivors include her son Steve; grandson Brian (Hannah); Denny, Pam, Gail, Deb, (Steve's ‘Brothers and Sisters'). Tootie thought flowers belonged in the ground. So, she asked everyone to give the gift of love to others as a memorial. She will be missed by so many.
Cremation has taken place. No formal funeral services are planned. lnterment will be at a later date, when the world is a little safer place.
