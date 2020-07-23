Mildred Vahrenkamp MacMurchy, 96, of Billings died Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born on Dec. 15, 1923, in Killeen, TX, to William Carl Vahrenkamp and Alma Martha (Winkelmann) Vahrenkamp, the youngest of nine children. Mildred grew up on a farm outside of Killeen. She graduated from Killeen High School and attended King's Daughters Hospital School of Nursing, becoming a registered nurse in 1944. Mildred was an adventurous soul and with a friend took a train to Nashville, TN, to accept a position at Vanderbilt University Hospital. She then returned to Killeen and worked at the Camp Hood hospital (now Darnall). She moved to Corpus Christi, TX, in 1947 to work at Memorial Hospital. She met the love of her life on a blind date in December of 1947. Mildred married David Roy MacMurchy Jr. (Mac) on April 22, 1948. Mac was a career Navy man and took Mildred on many adventures. They lived in San Diego, CA, Bremerton, WA, Norfolk, VA, Panama, Bermuda, and back to Corpus Christi. Mildred continued her career as a Registered Nurse most everywhere they were stationed, working as a volunteer visiting nurse for mothers and newborns. When Mac was stationed in Corpus Christi for the second time, Mildred returned to working at Memorial Hospital until 1962. She then took a position at the new Doctors Hospital, a 24 bed hospital that was mainly to be for day surgeries. Mildred saw this hospital grow into a 200-bed full-service hospital when she retired in 1987 as the Associate Executive Director of Nursing and a highly respected member of the medical community.