× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Miles John Riesinger lost his fight with cancer and gained his angel wings on July 14, 2020. Miles was born to Frank and Mina Riesinger on Jan. 28, 1958, in Billings, Montana. Miles graduated in 1977 from Laurel High School.

Miles had various jobs over the years until 1986 when he went to work for the City of Billings. He was proud of his job as a 'garbage man'. Miles retired in Feb. 2016. Miles found another family when he went to work at Picchioni's IGA in Feb. 2019. He worked for a short time there and truly enjoyed all the staff and customers.

Miles loved spending time with his wife of 27 years and the fur babies, his family, fishing and gardening. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He always had a twinkle in his eye and loved to tease.

Miles is survived by the love of his life, Katrina; children Jacob (Becky) Riesinger, Bessie (Zach) LaFlex, Amy Potts, John L. Potts; grandchildren Cameron, Shelbi, Connar, Hunter, Lily, Charity, Guy, Shay, Conrad, Blake and Elsa. He is also survived by his father Frank Riesinger, mother-in-law Shirley Fiske, sisters LeeAnn (Steve) Story, Anita (George) Worden, Cindy (Tracy) Gabbert, Tina (Larry) Riesinger, Lisa (Joe) Yedlicka, Doe Riesinger, brothers Alan (Joey) Riesinger, Fritz (Vicki) Riesinger, Chris (Jenny) Riesinger and numerous nieces and nephews.