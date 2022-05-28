Milton O. Heiser

On May 20, Milton 0. Heiser passed away peacefully at the age of 95. Born on January 14, 1927, to Emanuel and Katherine Heiser in Wishek, ND, Milt spent his childhood on his family farm amongst his seven brothers and sisters. After graduating high school and teaching at a rural school in North Dakota, Milt set off to find work in California but never made it past Billings, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Gertrude Raile.

Milt was an American success story. During his 41-year career with Keil Company, Milt worked his way up the ladder to eventually become Vice President and General Manager. He continued faithfully through each acquisition as the company became CFS Continental and later Sysco Corp until his retirement. In addition, Milt owned a grocery store, a trucking company, and rental properties in the Billings area. Milt was patient, honest, and generous -- he loved and provided for his family well. He was a pillar of consistency for everyone around him, and his quiet, steady patience was evident to all who knew him. He dedicated every Sunday to the Evangelical United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher, on the Pastor Perish Committee, and as a Trustee. After each Sunday service, he gathered the entire family for Sunday lunch.

During their 73 years of marriage, Milt and Gertie traveled extensively throughout the US and abroad. Milt also took great pride in his years of membership with the Scottish Rite, Al Bedoo Shrine, Ashlar Lodge #29 A.F. & A.M., the Elks Lodge, and Laurel Golf Club. Later, as Gertie's health declined, the vows he made to his high school sweetheart were made evident as he lovingly and tenderly cared for her until her death in 2019.

Milt is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Burns and Twila (Jay) Frichtl, as well as his six grandchildren, Jessica (Rob) Moore, Becca Burns, Calvin Burns, Hannah (Kolby) McGarrah, Jonah Frichtl, and Molly (Jonah) Oberg, and four great-grandchildren, Gage & Krosby Moore and Lucas & Rhett McGarrah, and many nieces and nephews. He was greeted in heaven by his parents, two infant children, Ronnie & Sandra, siblings, wife Gertie, and son-in-law, Skip Burns.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, at Evangelical United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be made to: Evangelical United Methodist Church, 345 Broadwater Avenue, Billings, MT 59102, Al Bedoo Shrine Hospital Patient Transportation Fund, 1125 Broadwater Avenue, Billings, MT 59102.