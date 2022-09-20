Milton "Sparky" Hugo Lang

Survived by his 4 children, Joshua of Las Vegas, NV; Bailey, Taylor & Mason of Billings, MT. Sisters + "Kristy" & Rex Reed and "Lisa" & Jim Pratt. Grandchildren: Camron, Parker, Carter & Gunner. Nephew Chad Reed & his son Sebastian; Niece Heather Schubert & her sons Zachary & Reed. Moved to Billings, MT in '94 with his wife Alicia & their 3 kids; was employed at Denny Menholt Chevrolet and the Billings Gazette. He retired and relocated in June 2021 to Padre Island, TX (where he had spent many family reunions) to live out his dream of getting back to the coast. He enjoyed the warm weather, water, and soft sand. He loved music, reading, history, & travels but most - his family. On 9/10 we scattered his ashes out to the sea and made a fire pit on his favorite beach on Padre Island, just the way he liked it. You are truly loved and missed. Swim with the fishes. RIP Spark