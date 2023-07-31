Mina Jones Cox
ABSAROKEE - Mina Jones Cox died at home in Absarokee, Montana on July 29, 2023. She was born March 28, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Mina is survived by her husband Millard Cox III, her daughters Harriet Peabody Laveran and Mina Peabody Griswold as well as her 7 grandchildren.
There will be a private service for immediate family.
