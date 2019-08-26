Misty Lynn Salsbury was born on Dec. 2, 1968 in Billings and passed away on August 21, 2019 in Billings of natural causes after lengthy heart problems at her home in Billings. Misty lived her entire life in Billings except for a few years spent in Laramie, WY. Misty happily spent the last few years helping care for her beloved grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, three siblings and her parents. Misty's complete obituary can be viewed at www.cfgbillings.com
Breaking
Find an Obituary
Submit an Obituary
The deadline to submit an obituary is 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday for publication the following day and 2 p.m. Friday for publication Saturday through Monday. We are closed on major holidays. Obituaries submitted by family members or loved ones are accepted pending proper verification of the death.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
406-259-8528
Currently Open
Ad Vault
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.