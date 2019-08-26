{{featured_button_text}}

Misty Lynn Salsbury was born on Dec. 2, 1968 in Billings and passed away on August 21, 2019 in Billings of natural causes after lengthy heart problems at her home in Billings. Misty lived her entire life in Billings except for a few years spent in Laramie, WY. Misty happily spent the last few years helping care for her beloved grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, three siblings and her parents. Misty's complete obituary can be viewed at www.cfgbillings.com

