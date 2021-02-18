Mitchel John Frickel
Mitchel John Frickel, age 66, unexpectedly joined our Heavenly Father on Feb. 14, 2021. Regretfully, Mitch did not get to say farewell to his family and friends who dearly love him. If he had, he would have told us how much he loved every minute on this earth and he would have provided words of encouragement to help us carry on without him. He would have hugged us and made us laugh as only he could do to help ease the pain of our loss.
Mitch was born on June 9, 1954 in Glendive, Montana to Donna and William Kehr. His family moved to Billings, Montana where Mitch graduated from high school in 1972. In 1981, Mitch moved to Casper, Wyoming where he began his career in the oil fields, working for Tuboscope for 14 years.
Mitch met the love of his life, Kathy Leonetti, and they married in 1987. Soon after, Mitch decided to launch his own company, ProPaint. The painting business enabled him to meet and befriend so many people in the community. He was a firm believer in giving back. He spent a great deal of his time mentoring others and volunteering whenever someone was in need.
He had such a genuine, loving spirit. It was his nature to care about others without asking for anything in return. Even if he barely knew you, he'd reach out and give you one of his famous bear hugs. He recently said that one of his greatest achievements - being 40 years clean and sober – was mentoring so many others on that same journey.
Mitch leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Kathy Leonetti Frickel, children Dianna Frickel, Amanda Keltz (Chris), and Tony Everard (Angel). He is survived by his mom, Donna Cornett, sisters Sandy Sandvig (Scott) and Kristy Savaria, sisters-in-law Gloria Leonetti, Christine Posch (Bob), Elaine Leonetti-Guy (Steve), Trish McDaniel (Cory), Tina Knight (Jesse), grandchildren Analea and Hailey Everard, Alexys Keltz, and Keleena Frickel, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Kehr, stepfather Bill Frickel, grandparents George and Elsie Schultz, and uncle Jim Schultz.
We take some comfort knowing that Mitch is hugging family and friends in Heaven who preceded him.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer on a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to the Mitch Frickel Memorial Fund at US Bank in Casper.
~God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference. Amen~
