Mitchel John Frickel

Mitchel John Frickel, age 66, unexpectedly joined our Heavenly Father on Feb. 14, 2021. Regretfully, Mitch did not get to say farewell to his family and friends who dearly love him. If he had, he would have told us how much he loved every minute on this earth and he would have provided words of encouragement to help us carry on without him. He would have hugged us and made us laugh as only he could do to help ease the pain of our loss.

Mitch was born on June 9, 1954 in Glendive, Montana to Donna and William Kehr. His family moved to Billings, Montana where Mitch graduated from high school in 1972. In 1981, Mitch moved to Casper, Wyoming where he began his career in the oil fields, working for Tuboscope for 14 years.

Mitch met the love of his life, Kathy Leonetti, and they married in 1987. Soon after, Mitch decided to launch his own company, ProPaint. The painting business enabled him to meet and befriend so many people in the community. He was a firm believer in giving back. He spent a great deal of his time mentoring others and volunteering whenever someone was in need.