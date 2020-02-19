LOVELL, Wyo. — Mollie Marie Olson, 81, of Lovell, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at New Horizon’s Care Center. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. Viewing/Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Lovell Cemetery.