Molly Delana O'Keefe

Molly was born at St. Vincent hospital and grew up in Billings. She graduated high school from Billings Senior High in 1983 and resided in Billings throughout her adult life. During her childhood and for most of her adult life, Molly was very close with her twin sister, Sally, who preceded Molly in death. Molly was also preceded in death by her mother, Martha Large; and her father, Michael O'Keefe. Molly spent much of her adult life caring for her beloved cats.