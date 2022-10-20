 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Molly Delana O'Keefe

Molly Delana O'Keefe

Molly Delana O'Keefe, born December 21, 1963, passed away on Friday, September 16, at the age of 58.

Molly was born at St. Vincent hospital and grew up in Billings. She graduated high school from Billings Senior High in 1983 and resided in Billings throughout her adult life. During her childhood and for most of her adult life, Molly was very close with her twin sister, Sally, who preceded Molly in death. Molly was also preceded in death by her mother, Martha Large; and her father, Michael O'Keefe. Molly spent much of her adult life caring for her beloved cats.

Molly is survived by her brother Peter, who resides in Ventura, CA; and her brother Patrick, who resides in Auburn, AL.

Molly's remains are placed in Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, AL next to her mother and sister. Memorial services will be held in Billings in the Spring of 2023 at a location selected by family members and local friends.

