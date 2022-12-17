 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Molly Jo Hale was born in Billings to Joseph and Debbie Bridges on January 25, 1977. She passed away at the age of 45 in Billings on December 10.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Chapel on Thursday, December 22, at 11 a.m.; graveside service at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park immediately following Celebration.

