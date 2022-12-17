Molly Jo Hale was born in Billings to Joseph and Debbie Bridges on January 25, 1977. She passed away at the age of 45 in Billings on December 10.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Chapel on Thursday, December 22, at 11 a.m.; graveside service at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park immediately following Celebration.
For full obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
