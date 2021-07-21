 Skip to main content
Mona Curtis
Mona Curtis

Mona Curtis

Mona Curtis

April 28, 1941 - Dec. 12, 2020

Memorial Service to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday July 24 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, reception to be announced.

