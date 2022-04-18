Montana June Minster, 82 of Billings, passed away on March 11, at her home. Tana was born on June 25, 1939 in Missoula, MT to Wilber E. and Anna (Dooley) Minster. Montana is survived by her son Tim "Lefty" Maclay, and his wife Polly of Billings and grandson David Lee Maclay of Phoenix. AZ.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. To view the full obituary and leave remembrances visit www.cfgbillings.com. She is now with God!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.