Monte D. Gress, 65, of Billings, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Reception will be announced at the service. Burial will be held at a later date in the spring.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

