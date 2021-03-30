Monte Joe Steffan

Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality...'-Emily Dickinson

Monte Joe Steffan of Bridger died peacefully on March 27, 2021 at the age of eighty-eight years. Monte is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Judy (Price) Steffan, his daughter and son-in-law, Becky and David Robertus of Laurel, his son and farming partner of forty years, Roger Steffan of Bridger, and his daughter, Beth Ann Steffan of Columbus.

Our dad made his love for his kids very clear, but his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were truly a source of joy and pride to him and Judy. Monte had three grandchildren, Amy (Jim) Goltz of Bridger, Ben (Melissa) Robertus of Park City, and Tyler Steffan of Bozeman. He had six great grandchildren, Chance, Mya, and Gage Goltz, Abigail, Winston, and Raymond Robertus.

Monte was the fourth child of eleven born to Mike and Rose (Kohler) Steffan, and his family was far and away the most precious aspect of Monte's life. To him, whether by blood or by vow, everyone became brothers and sisters.