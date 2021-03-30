Monte Joe Steffan
Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality...'-Emily Dickinson
Monte Joe Steffan of Bridger died peacefully on March 27, 2021 at the age of eighty-eight years. Monte is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Judy (Price) Steffan, his daughter and son-in-law, Becky and David Robertus of Laurel, his son and farming partner of forty years, Roger Steffan of Bridger, and his daughter, Beth Ann Steffan of Columbus.
Our dad made his love for his kids very clear, but his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were truly a source of joy and pride to him and Judy. Monte had three grandchildren, Amy (Jim) Goltz of Bridger, Ben (Melissa) Robertus of Park City, and Tyler Steffan of Bozeman. He had six great grandchildren, Chance, Mya, and Gage Goltz, Abigail, Winston, and Raymond Robertus.
Monte was the fourth child of eleven born to Mike and Rose (Kohler) Steffan, and his family was far and away the most precious aspect of Monte's life. To him, whether by blood or by vow, everyone became brothers and sisters.
Monte is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Rose, little brother Donny, Wally and Jane Steffan, Leona and George Jovanich, Bruce Steffan, Dolly Greenough-Ritchie, Gloria Theil, Minnie (Jim) Steffan, Jim (Penny) Breen, his parents-in-law, George and Mary Price, and his infant son, Donny.
Monte is survived by Jim (Minnie) Steffan, Carol and Ken Jenkins, Mike 'Butch' and Audrey Steffan, Penny Breen, Bob (Gloria) Theil, Pat (Bruce) Steffan, over thirty nieces and nephews, and our dear Joan (Price) Wogoman, his sister-in-law.
For this family, the very idea of everybody getting together when their own times come eases our heartache and can actually make us smile picturing it. Monte's life will be celebrated Monday, April 5th, at Bridger Methodist Church (2:00) with interment at Belfry Cemetery. Believe it or not, this is the short version; for the full obituary go to Smith Funeral Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.