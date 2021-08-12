Monte Ross Howe, 74, of Edgar MT, passed away in Hospice Care at Beartooth Manor in Columbus on July 30, 2021. Monte was born Sept. 30, 1946 in Shell, Wyoming to Charley and Mary Howe.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Howe Muff. He is survived by his niece and nephew, daughter, three grandchildren and many dear friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Smiths Funeral Chapel. Cremation has taken place and Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the Joliet Community Center in Joliet, MT from 1-2. Inurnment will be at Whaley Cemetery in Shell at a later date.
