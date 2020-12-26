Monte Steffan, 77, of Billings, died peacefully at home on Dec. 22, 2020. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Trinity Baptist Church in Billings Heights with inurnment to follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. To view Monte's full obituary and to watch the Livestream of the service please visit Monte's Tribute Page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.