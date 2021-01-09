 Skip to main content
Monty A. Kemph, Sr.
Monty A. Kemph, Sr.

Monty A. Kemph, Sr., died of complications from COVID-19 at St. Vincent Hospital, in Billings, Montana, on Dec. 21, 2020. No funeral services will be held. For full obituary, visit stevensonandsons.com.

