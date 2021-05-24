Monty Wayne West, 58, of Billings, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at RiverStone Health Hospice Home. After a short brave battle with esophageal cancer.

He was born in Billings, Sept. 8, 1962, to Edith (Armstrong) West and Lew West. After graduation from Billings Senior High in 1980. He had three special women in his life Barb (Fitch) West; Kris (Hansen) West, and Shawn Wandle. He worked in construction prior to working for Western Sugar as Warehouse Lead.

He was a proud father and grandfather and will be survived by his mother Edith Firman, father Michael Firman; his grandmother Ruby West; his son Brandon West, and granddaughter Sylver; daughter Chrissy West, and grandchildren Thea, Alexia, Makayla, and Tanner; son Joe West, daughter-in-law Karian, grandchildren: Wyatt, Oakley, Keeley; daughter Jennifer Andrews, son-in-law Jay, grandchildren: Kinley and Peyton; son Joshua Wandle and Rose Gillmer, grandchildren: Bentley and Enzo; his siblings Cindy Hill, Randy West, Jim Firman, Nicole Poppinga, as well as other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by Grandmother Lilian Armstrong McAllister, father Lew West, brother Scott Firman.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, May 26, at Trinity Baptist Church, 1145 Nutter Blvd, Billings, MT 59105. Condolences may be sent to Chrissy West at 32 Bing St. N, Billings, MT 59105. Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family.