Morris Kevin Osman

On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Kevin Osman, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 69 in Red Lodge, Montana, after a long and courageous 6 year battle with cancer. Kevin was born on August 26, 1950, in Hillsboro, Ohio to Milton and Marilynn Osman. He graduated from Lebanon High School and went on to serve in the military for 4 years. He then moved to the San Francisco Bay Area where he met and married Rebecca Stevens on April 6, 1979. Together they raised two sons, Brian and Brandon in Pinole, California. Over the course of 48 years, he owned and operated various gas stations, including Square Deal Garage in Pinole.

Kevin always had a passion for cars and enjoyed all types of racing, especially drag racing. He raced all over the country with his two sons for the better part of 30 years. In 2001, he discovered the town of Red Lodge, Montana, and instantly fell in love with it. He decided to invest in Perry's RV Park and Campground, which he owned and operated for the past 17 years during the summer months. With his feisty work ethic, he poured his heart and soul into his beloved RV park. He passed away in Montana, doing exactly what he loved, which is an unfortunate, but appropriate ending to what was an amazing and so influential life.