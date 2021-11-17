Mrs. Linda Lee Eberhard, age 71, of Livingston, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 3, 2021, in Billings, where she had recently moved with her husband Carlton to be near her only son and his family.
Linda was born on Sept. 6, 1950 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she remained until she left to attend college at the University of Colorado. Linda was a very athletic gal who could swim, hike, run, along with playing the games the boys were playing! She was a very good lifeguard and taught swimming lessons for many years. While in Colorado, she met her first husband, Steven Burckley (of Livingston). Linda and Steven had one son, Roger Burckley (of Billings). Linda was passionate about her faith and followed her church to Livingston, where she remained and spent most of her early adult years as a mom, homemaker and passionate volunteer for her church. She also worked as a teacher and volunteer at Montessori schools. In Linda's later adult years, she was often drawn back east, where she spent some time living in Michigan, Illinois and Indiana until she found her way back to Montana.
Everyone that knew Linda could see that she had a HUGE giving heart. Linda was always giving to her churches, friends and more charities than can be listed. In the two months before her passing, Linda was married to Carlton Newman. Linda spent her last few weeks enjoying living near her son and his family, where she experienced a newfound joy in attending her grandkids' football and soccer games.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Eberhard. She is survived by her son, Roger, his wife Kristin and three grandchildren, Jacksen, Maclain and Emmersyn; brother David Eberhard; sister Jane Eberhard; mother Lois Beckering and husband Carlton Newman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at St. Mark's Church, 130 South D St., Livingston.
Dads are great, but Moms are everything!
Going to miss you, MOM!
