Mrs. Linda Lee Eberhard

Linda was born on Sept. 6, 1950 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she remained until she left to attend college at the University of Colorado. Linda was a very athletic gal who could swim, hike, run, along with playing the games the boys were playing! She was a very good lifeguard and taught swimming lessons for many years. While in Colorado, she met her first husband, Steven Burckley (of Livingston). Linda and Steven had one son, Roger Burckley (of Billings). Linda was passionate about her faith and followed her church to Livingston, where she remained and spent most of her early adult years as a mom, homemaker and passionate volunteer for her church. She also worked as a teacher and volunteer at Montessori schools. In Linda's later adult years, she was often drawn back east, where she spent some time living in Michigan, Illinois and Indiana until she found her way back to Montana.