Mrs. Martha Carol Wicker, 73, of Benton, KY, the Aurora community, passed away Wednesday, December 28, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah, KY. Born January 13, 1949 to the late George and Martha (Morris) Barrow, Mrs. Wicker was a retired teacher/administrator at South Marshall and Calloway County high schools in Kentucky, and with the Billings, Montana, School System. She held a bachelor and master's degree from Murray State University and a master's degree from Montana State University.
Mrs. Wicker is survived by her husband of 39 years, Morris Wicker; one brother, Dwayne Barrow, wife Debbie of Paris, TN; one sister, Ruth Ann Taylor, husband Wally of Hardin, KY; three nephews and one niece.
No services are planned. Collier Funeral Home of Benton, KY is serving the Wicker family. Online condolences may be left at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
