Mrs. Martha Carol Wicker, 73, of Benton, KY, the Aurora community, passed away Wednesday, December 28, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah, KY. Born January 13, 1949 to the late George and Martha (Morris) Barrow, Mrs. Wicker was a retired teacher/administrator at South Marshall and Calloway County high schools in Kentucky, and with the Billings, Montana, School System. She held a bachelor and master's degree from Murray State University and a master's degree from Montana State University.