Murray Charles Townsend, 93, died on Nov. 18, 2019 at his home near Acton. He will always be remembered for his smile and thoughtful ways.
Murray was born on Oct. 12, 1926, in Leslieville, Alberta, Canada, to Fred and Lucy Wickens Townsend. As a young man working in Livingston he changed records in jukeboxes where he met Alice Jean Melin, a waitress. They were married on Feb. 16, 1946.
Murray loved God; his wife; his children: Robert ‘Bob’ Kenneth Townsend (Kathy), near Acton, Marilyn Kaye Siess (Terry), near Bigfork; Connie Lee Aaron (Richard), Leavenworth, KS; and, Randall ‘Randy’ Murray Townsend (Carol), near Acton; his sisters; Janet Autry, Canyon Ferry and Pat Gage, L.A., CA; his Grandchildren; Great Grandchildren and many Nieces and Nephews.
Murray was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Donald, Gerald, Fred, Kenneth, and Joan Hodges; a grandson, Lee A. Phillips; and many friends.
Services will be held on 11 am, Wed. Dec. 4, at Cornerstone Community Church 4525 Grand Avenue, Billings MT.
