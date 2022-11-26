 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murray "Joe" Sterling

Murray “Joe” Sterling passed away at home in Billings, Montana on November 12. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on April 15, 2023 at Faith Chapel in Billings, Montana. To view a full obituary and share memories with the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

