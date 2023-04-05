Mykel Dan Stockton, 56, of Billings, passed away unexpectedly from health issues on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

He was born in Billings on June 2, 1966, to Dan Stockton Jr. and Marianne Judd. Mykel was raised in Billings, where he attended Billings West High School. After graduating from West, he attended Rocky Mountain College, where he played football for the Battlin' Bears and received a degree in Business. Upon graduation, Mykel worked for Stockton Oil Company for his whole career.

Mykel married his high school sweetheart, Michelle Booth, on Sept. 7, 1985. They were blessed with two wonderful boys, Joey and Christopher.

He had a deep love for his family and enjoyed many different outdoor activities. One of his greatest pastimes was teaching his sons how to enjoy everything the outdoors had to offer. Mykel loved fly fishing, four wheeling, snowmobiling and spending as much time as possible in Cooke City, Montana. His love for the outdoors also carried over into special family events like cutting down Christmas trees and his annual Harvest of Friends at his pumpkin patch. He was an avid football fan, especially when it came to the Battlin' Bears of Rocky Mountain College and his beloved NFL team, the LA Rams (formerly of St. Louis but that was a sore subject).

Mykel was a big kid at heart, and he loved nothing more than making those around him smile. He enjoyed the fair, monster trucks, Chuck E. Cheese, and professional wrestling. He was known for his infamous dad jokes and his ability to try to make anything out of wood. Mykel was a loving husband and father who will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Diane Peterson; and his grandparents, Dan (Lucile) Stockton Sr. and Emma Judd.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle Stockton; his two sons, Joey (Brooke) Stockton and Christopher Stockton; his granddaughter, Quinn Stockton; his parents, Dan (Dixine) Stockton Jr. and Marianne (John) Wilson; his in-laws, Bob (Sylvia) Peterson; his aunt, Donna (Pete) Cochran; his sister, Kelly (Troy) Sharp; his sister-in-law, Kerry (Rob) Day; his brother-in-law, Joe (Stephanie) Booth; his cousins, Jenny Cochran Pemble and Danny Cochran; and his nieces and nephews, Tyler (Alexandra), Alex (David), Peyton (Dani), Terry (Nikki), Zach (Kelsey) and great niece, Amilliea, all of Billings.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Reception to follow (to be announced).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rocky Mountain College football program.