Myles (Mick) Stephen Gansevoort Mock-Jones, age 67, passed away peacefully at his beloved Sedona home February 12, 2023.

Mick was a member of the Montana Chefs Association for many years before moving to Arizona in 1991 and transitioning to telecommunications.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Janis Elaine Mock-Jones, his brothers Curtis and Hank, his children Chris and Amanda, and 5 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to your local animal shelter, food bank or ACLU would please Mick.