Myrle Jean Cook Theimer

Most recently, she has been a part of the Mayflower Circle — a group of the Church's Matriarchs. She would spend hours making craft items and her well-known Christmas goodies, as well as filling bags with their famous bean soup to sell at their yearly bazaar to raise money to help the Youth of the Church.

While her Church life was vital to who she was, it was not all she was. Back in the day, she was a Girl Scout leader, she was a census taker, and she was constantly serving the Heart Association, going house to house for contributions. It got to the point where we had to chide her to learn to Just Say No!

These qualities brought her to the attention of the Billings West Medical Center group, where she worked at the front desk. She could help others, bring her joyful countenance to bear when people were sick or in pain and develop friendships she kept throughout her life — with both her coworkers and the patients. We cannot count the number of times a shopping trip or a movie outing were paused to chat with someone who recognized her. And she always remembered everyone.