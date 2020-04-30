× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Myrna G. Irwin

Myrna G. (Bailey) Irwin passed away peacefully at her home in Sunriver, Oregon, at the age of 79. She was born March 6, 1941 in Hood River, Oregon, the daughter of Jim and Billie (Helen Aileen Nielsen) Bailey. At the time, Jim was working on several construction projects on the Columbia river. After World War II the Bailey family bought a wheat farm in the Hobson, Montana, area where Jim and Billie had grown up. It was there that her two brothers, Bob, and Jim were born.

In 1956 the Baileys moved to Great Falls where she attended Great Falls Central Catholic High School. At ‘Central' she had a wonderful group of friends that would remain close all her life. Every member of the graduating class of 1959 had a special place in her heart. She was saddened that her health prevented her from attending her 60th high school class reunion this past summer.

Shortly after moving to Great Falls Myrna got a job working at Super Save Food and Drug. It was a new store that was only a few blocks from her home. She liked her work and co-workers. Among those co-workers was her husband to be, Tony Irwin. They met in 1956, and while Tony was enraptured by her beauty, Myrna leaned on him to find the location of the canned peas, and other grocery items that never quite found a place in her memory.