{{featured_button_text}}

Myrna Smith, 96, of Billings passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. A Celebration of Life/open house will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the LDS Wicks Lane Chapel, 1000 E. Wicks Lane on Saturday, Oct. 5, with a family burial at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared and a complete obituary is available at smithfuneralchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Myrna Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Events

Tags

Load entries