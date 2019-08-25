Myrna Lou Namen was born Feb. 23, 1935 in Viroqua, Wisconsin, to Martin and Ada Tollackson. She passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019, in Park City.
Myrna grew up in La Crosse, Wisconsin, then moved to and graduated High School in Sidney. After graduation she continued with schooling at Billings Business College.
Myrna was married to Wilbur Straw for 19 years and they had five children. Debbie, Sherry, Stan, Marsha and Greg. She later in life married Robert Namen and they moved to Seattle. She worked for Boeing Credit Union for a number of years. She loved the Seattle area and was an avid Seattle Seahawk fan. She and Bob had season tickets at the Kingdome for many years. Some of those games daughter Marsha was able to attend when Bob couldn't. Great mother-daughter bonding time spent screaming for their beloved Hawks!
Myrna later moved back to Billings and lived in an apartment next door to her daughter Sherry (best neighbor ever). She was surrounded by family and loved ones, yet she still loved to venture out and travel to see her brother John (Lyn) in Mesquite, Nevada. She also would go stay in Helena with her son Greg (Becky). Late night pinochle card games happened there. She loved playing and was very competitive. Always telling stories about games with Chet. She also loved to go back out to Seattle and spend time with her daughter Marsha and grandkids. The Puget Sound sunsets were one on her favorites.
Myrna loved spending time with her family above all but also enjoyed reading, quilting and traveling. Going back to Wisconsin to see her cousins was always special. She was also very proud of her Norwegian heritage. Christmas time always reminded all of us that (Lutefisk and Lefse). She was finally able to take the trip of her life and travel to Norway. A definite bucket list trip for her!
Myrna is survived by her daughters Sherry Eisenbraun, Park City, and Marsha McFaddin, Seattle; son Greg (Becky) Straw, Helena; and brother John (Lyn) Tollackson, Mesquite, Nevada. Also by seven wonderful grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, among many other numerous family members.
Myrna was preceded in death by her daughter Debbie and son Stan; her husband Robert Namen; her ‘daddy’ Martin and mother Ada Tollackson; her brother Paul Tollackson and stepfather Chester ‘Chet’ Johnson.
May she continue to fly like a hummingbird. Swift, peaceful and with the Lord Jesus beneath her wings.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and condolences. Also they would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Stillwater Hospice of Montana.
The family will be holding a gravesite celebration of her life at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings at the end of September. Specific date will be announced at a later time. Please send memorials to Stillwater Hospice or Montana Rescue Mission.
