Myrna Lue Walker
Myrna Lue Walker, 78, formerly of Billings, passed away July 26, 2020. Born April 14, 1942 in Lovell, WY to John Robert and Cora Eyre Johnson. She married Grant Merritt Walker in 1961 and they raised six children in Anaconda and later Colstrip, where she worked as a cook in the schools for many years. A wonderful wife, mother, homemaker and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Myrna was preceded in death by her husband, Grant, and daughter, Diann Thurman. She is survived by children: Deri (Dan) Conder, Wm. Scott (Lyn) Walker, Steven (Julie) Walker, Debra (Jerel) Blakely, Ed (Kathleen) Walker, 21 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Sat, Aug 1st, 9-9:45 a.m. at the Lovell Wyoming Stake Center, 50 West Main Street, Lovell. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Lovell Cemetery. Contact a family member for broadcast information. We will also provide a link on Facebook.
