Myrna Ruth Lowry Hunt

Myrna Ruth Lowry Hunt, 83, born in Billings on April 11, 1939, left us on June 14.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, at Calvary Episcopal Church in Red Lodge. Memorials may be made to St. John’s Hospice Care.

