Myron Currie
Myron Currie passed away peacefully June 3, 2023. He spent his final days surrounded by family including his two sons, David and Trent Currie.
Myron grew up in Butte along with his three brothers Mark, Hugh, and John. Later moving to Billings to start a family of his own. Myron filled his life with adventure. The mountains of Montana were home to him. It's streams were his joy. Over his life he gave himself selflessly to many organizations throughout his life and more so through his retirement where he volunteered nearly daily for many years.
As a man of faith Myron will be remembered through a Catholic Mass at Saint Patrick's Co Cathedral Tuesday June 13th at noon. Please join if you are able. For those not able to join in person mass will also be available online through Saint Patrick's Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/stpatrickcocathedral/
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.