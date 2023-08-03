Myron Dale Laib

On Monday, July 31, 2023, surrounded by loved ones, Myron Dale Laib passed away peacefully at home and joined Our Lord in heaven.

Myron's life began in North Dakota where he was born to Adolph and Karolina (Kurle) Laib on March 14, 1942. He spent his childhood on the family farm near Regan, North Dakota until they moved to Bismarck in the mid 1950's.

Myron attended Bismarck High School and graduated in 1960. Following graduation, Myron moved to Billings, Montana where he began his bakery career. His ambition quickly got him promoted to Bakery Manager at Buttrey's. He was transferred to Bozeman and then Helena.

Myron married Verla Marie Wieber in 1962, and they welcomed three children: Tim, Tom and Tammy.

Myron was a successful businessman. Using the tools he learned from working at Buttery's for over 18 years, he launched his entrepreneurial spirit and built his own bakery with his family. He appropriately named the bakery "Triple T Bakery", after his three children.

Along with the bakery, he purchased many real estate properties in and around Helena.

Myron was a competitive water skier and won numerous slalom ski competitions. He also barefoot skied, just for fun and the thrill of it. He played poker and later in life you could find him in the poker room at the Valley Hub enjoying a friendly game of Pinochle with his friends once a week or more.

Myron married Tamara Sue Bailey, the love of his life, on August 13, 1983. "It's been a long 6 months", they would often joke. Myron's first bar was The Wilderness Bar in Lincoln, Montana. Then onto the Copper Queen in Helmville with his wifey, Tamara.

In 1991, Myron and Tamara expanded into the Valley Hub, then the Silver Spur in 1993, and then the Laibation Station in 2014, all in Helena, Montana.

Myron and Tamara worked side by side building successful businesses. Myron tapped into his childhood love of living on the farm by purchasing land where cattle and hay filled his soul with joy.

Myron was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Karolina; brother, Martin; his first wife, Verla (Wieber); and son, Tim.

Myron is survived by his wife Tamara of 40 years; his son Tom Laib; his daughter, Tammy Bagdasarian; grandchildren, Jacob K. Banschbach, Emily Bagdasarian, Hannah Bagdasarian, and Olivia Laib. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

The family will receive friends Monday August 7, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. Funeral service celebrating Myron's life will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Forestvale Cemetery. A reception will then follow in the social center of the funeral home.

Myron's family would like to thank Compassus Hospice team for helping our family navigate Myron's final journey with dignity, kindness and compassion. Also, a thank you to Becky Ransier and Dani Roope for their loving private care of Myron's every need. We Love You….. The Laib Family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Myron's name to Helena Toys for Tots Helena P.O. Box 6896 Helena, Montana 59604 or to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society P.O. Box 4455 Helena, Montana 59604. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Myron.