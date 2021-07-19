Myron 'Mike' Redenius was born on March 26, 1936, on a farm outside Britt, Iowa, to Menno and Lora (Stohr), the oldest of five brothers.

He graduated from Britt in 1954 and went on to Central College in Pella, Iowa, where he earned a degree in chemistry and biology. He received a master's in physical therapy in 1961 from the University of Iowa. He was a physical therapist in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from 1961 to 1963. He returned to the UI to study dentistry, graduating in 1967. He practiced in Billings from 1967 to 2002.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Elwin.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Diane; daughter Alison (Monty); three grandchildren, Sam, Jake and Sophie; his friend, Patti; and three brothers, Kermit, Gerald and Ronald.

A private graveside service at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park is planned.

Memorials may be made to American Lutheran Church.

