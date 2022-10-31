Nadine Alice Stark passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, at The Springs at Grand Park in Billings, MT.

Nadine was born at home on the family farm in Hardin, MT November 30, 1936, to Elizabeth and Victor Stricker. Nadine's siblings included Marvin and Nancy. Nadine received her education in Hardin where she graduated in 1955 and then attended Billings Business College before her employment at Security Bank in Billings. Nadine and her special friends and roommates, Shirley Margheim and Carol Benzel shared a lifetime of laughter and memories.

While attending a local dance, Nadine met the love of her life, John Ancil Stark, and they were married in Hardin, MT November 24, 1956, and were blessed with 4 children over the next 7 years. John and Nadine moved their family to Hardin in 1960 where they leased farm ground and raised kids, sugar beets, corn, cattle, sheep and horses and a large garden.

For fun, the family squeezed into the pickup for many road trips to various chariot race tracks in the region along with their treasured friends, Johnny and Darlene Mehling.

Ten years later, their dream of owning a ranch presented itself and they consigned the beet farm equipment to auction and purchased a ranch in Grass Range. At nearly the same time, the Holly Sugar Beet Factory announced their pending closure and their anticipated farm auction proceeds were reduced significantly but they were determined to make a go of the ranch life and John and Nadine spent some of their best years ranching and raising their family in the community of Grass Range where they made treasured life¬long friendships and memories.

Their plans to semi-retire kicked-off when they sold the ranch to start a feedlot in Silesia between 1978 and 1980. Due to unforeseen circumstances, their retirement was short-lived and they returned to the ranch but after several years it was once again sold and they purchased their retirement home in Billings where they enjoyed being closer to their children and their families. Camping and fishing trips with friends and family were some of their favorite activities. John shuttled mine equipment between Billings and Nevada for his son Vic at Rocky Mountain Air and Nadine was his steady co-pilot for many years and thousands of miles. Nadine enjoyed these trips and playing the penny and nickel slots and bootlegging cigarettes home for her friends.

If Nadine wasn't in the cab of truck or RV with John, you might find her in the kitchen preparing meals to take to the fields or to a friend or neighbor who was ill, or she may have been in the garden, babysitting and spoiling our babies or at one of her families sporting events cheering enthusiastically! She was our biggest fan!

Nadine was an incredible home-maker and cook and would quickly prepare a small feast for anyone who knocked at their door. She was the cream of the crop as a loving mother, grand and great-grandmother.

When Nadine's health declined and John was no longer able to care for her at home, their lifelong love affair continued with their daily visits at Butter Fly Home and The Springs.

Nadine was preceded in death by her special cowboy, John, her parents and siblings. She is survived by their children John (Mary), Steve (Kymm), Victor (Kyra) and Sandy (Keith), grandchildren Jonathan (Jen), Jesse (Jen), Kaylee, Casey (Kelsey), Taryn (Casey) BreAnna (Bradey), Wyatt (Mackenzie), Kendall, and Sienna, great-grandchildren Brocton, Bailey, Mason, Leighton and Emerson, as well as her sister-in-law Betty, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and special friends.

Nadine's love and devotion to John and their family were evident until their time on earth came to an end.

Mother, the greatest most loving woman in the world, who used her love to fill bellies, hearts and sock drawers!

Nadine's funeral services are scheduled for 10:30, Friday, November 4, at Smith's Funeral Chapels, 925 S 27th Street, Billings with graveside services to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave. A celebration of Nadine's life is planned from 2-4 at Rhoadside Event Center, downtown Huntley and everyone is welcome.